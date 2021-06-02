Free family fishing tournament is Saturday, June 19 at Hills Creek State Park; Registration required

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) —On Saturday, June 19, between 12:01 a.m. and 8 p.m., the Family Fishing Tournament will be at Hills Creek Lake.

This year registration is required to participate in the tournament. There is no entry fee. It’s free. Register by calling the park office at 570-724-4246.

“Some anglers have started fishing before the sun comes up,” said Park Naturalist Jim Mucci who conducts the weigh-ins and presents the awards.

One-hour weigh-ins will be at the beach area near the shore of Hills Creek Lake from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Medallions will be presented after the 7-8 p.m. weigh-in to the winners in five categories: largest perch, largest bluegill, largest bass, largest crappie, and largest stringer of game fish by weight (one angler’s legal limit of game fish for the day).



A one-ounce bonus will be awarded for game fish that are caught and released. All fish must be caught by legal means. This is a no cull contest (no replacing a smaller fish with a heavier fish on the stringer).



In the event of a tie, the fish weighed the earliest will win.



Spectators are welcome to watch the fish being weighed for the tournament.



For more information or to register, call the Hills Creek State Park office at 570-724-4246 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.