Free food, haircuts, and toys at the Elmira Stop the Violence event

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A “Stop the Violence” event will be held July 24 at Ernie Davis Park on Lake Street in Elmira.

“If there’s any way to remove illegal firearms off the streets and out of the hands of criminals and children, It’s definitely a viable option,” Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz. “I’m very excited for this community event at Ernie Davis Park.”

The event runs from 12-5 p.m. and will feature guest speakers with testimonies from families impacted by violence. Free food and haircuts, as well as a bicycle and toy giveaway, will also be available for those who attend.

The event will also include a live DJ, youth dance club, basketball games, and double-dutch jump rope.

The event is presented by Program of P.E.A.C.E.