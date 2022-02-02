Free garage parking to be offered to Elmira residents ahead of winter storm

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Snow on W Gray Street from 1-17-22

Snow on W Gray Street from 1-17-22

February 04 2022 08:00 am

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With the arrival of yet another winter storm to the Twin Tiers, the City of Elmira is offering to help residents keep their cars clean.

Off-street parking is going to be offered to residents in Elmira to help make cleanup easier for the winter storm expected to impact the area late Thursday into Friday.

The Centertown Parking Garage will be free for overnight parking starting today, Wednesday, Feb. 2, starting at 8:00 p.m., until Friday, Feb. 4, all vehicles must be removed by 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

Citizens must follow all local parking restrictions, especially overnight odd/even parking to allow efficient cleaning of snow from the roadways.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now