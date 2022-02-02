Free garage parking to be offered to Elmira residents ahead of winter storm

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With the arrival of yet another winter storm to the Twin Tiers, the City of Elmira is offering to help residents keep their cars clean.

Off-street parking is going to be offered to residents in Elmira to help make cleanup easier for the winter storm expected to impact the area late Thursday into Friday.

The Centertown Parking Garage will be free for overnight parking starting today, Wednesday, Feb. 2, starting at 8:00 p.m., until Friday, Feb. 4, all vehicles must be removed by 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

Citizens must follow all local parking restrictions, especially overnight odd/even parking to allow efficient cleaning of snow from the roadways.