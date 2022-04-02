WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The first of nine free guided bird walks at Hills Creek State Park will begin at 8:00 am this Saturday, April 2nd.

Volunteers from the Tiadaghton Audubon Society, the local birding group based in Tioga County, Pa., will lead the walks.

No registration is required. Meet at the park office parking lot at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro Pa. 16901-9676 (off Hills Creek Road in Charleston Township, about seven miles northeast of Wellsboro). At 8 a.m. sharp, participants will drive their own vehicles to the starting location.

Everyone is welcome, including children and adults, and birders of all levels, first-timers to experienced. Bring binoculars and cameras and wear warm, subdued clothing and sturdy walking shoes.

The Tiadaghton Audubon Society usually has a few extra pairs of binoculars that people can use, including youngsters, ages 7 and up.

Each walk will be slow-paced, cover a limited distance, last about two hours and provide an opportunity to see the many varieties of water and woodland birds that live in the park or are migrating through.

Bird walks will be held every Saturday until May 28th.

For updates on birds in the area and helpful tips, email tasmember@yahoo.com or visit their Facebook page.