ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Way Center will be hosting an event to give away free haircuts and backpacks at the Save A Lot in Elmira.

The “R323 Refresh, Renew, Restore” event will take place on Sept. 1, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Elmira Save A Lot.

The event will feature free haircuts, free backpacks and free food—for the belly and the soul!

All are invited to come and join the event.