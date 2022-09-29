ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County residents will be able to get rid of their hazardous waste at a free event next month.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County announced a hazardous waste collection event on October 15, free to Chemung County residents only. CCE said the event is not open to businesses.

CCE said that electronics, motor oil, empty containers, latex paint and pets will not be accepted.

Items that can be collected at the event include ammonia, antifreeze, arts and crafts supplies, household batteries, bleach, brake fluid, cesspool cleaners, drain cleaners, driveway sealer, dry cleaning fluids, engine and radiator flushes and floor cleaners, fluorescent lights (bulbs and tubes), gasoline, herbicides, insect sprays, mercury and items containing mercury, metal polishes, moth balls, muriatic acid, oil-based paint, old chemistry set supplies, oven cleaners, paint thinners, pesticides, photo chemicals/inks, pool chemicals, radiator cleaners, rodent killers, rust preventatives, sealants, solvents, transmission fluid, wood preservatives and wood strippers.

Registration ends on Wednesday, October 12 at 4:00 p.m. You can register by call CCE of Chemung County at 607-734-4453 weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.