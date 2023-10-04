CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College will be hosting a free kids night this weekend at the Spencer Hill campus.

The Kids’ Night will take place at the Digital Dome Theater and Eileen College Observatory on Friday, Oct. 6, from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The event will feature the opportunity for astronomical crafts, observing through telescopes, comet demos, tours of the 20-inch telescope and more from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. There will also be star talk shows at the theater every 30 minutes from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

CCC invites all children and their families to participate in the free event.