GILLETT, Pa. (WETM) – On Saturday, March 21 the South Creek Lions and South Creek Leos will serve hot dogs, hamburgers, salad, and a bottle of water from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., or until supplies run out at the South Creek Lions Hall on Route 14 in Gillett.

Every student under 18 will be served free and adults will be $5.00.

The price of an adult meal will be donated to a local food pantry.

Anyone who would like to make a monetary donation towards supplies can call 570-529-2763.