Free milk, food giveaway in Ulster

ULSTER, Pa. (WETM) – A food and milk giveaway will be available for those in need on Oct. 20 in Ulster.

Harnish Farms, Troy V.F.W, and the Ulster Sheshequin Fire Association will distribute approximately 27,000 pounds of food at the drive-thru event starting at 11 a.m..

There will be 800 food boxes, each containing about 34 pounds worth of food including one gallon of milk, along with an assortment of dairy, produce, and meat items. Each vehicle will receive one box, while supplies last.

All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive food products. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted. No registration or paperwork is required for this distribution.

Harnish Farms is located at 7202 Sheshequin Rd., Ulster, Pa. 18850.