Free milk giveaway to be held in Chemung County

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A free milk giveaway will be held in Chemung County next week.

The Chemung County Ag promotion and the Chemung County Executive’s Office are teaming together for a free milk giveaway on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. until the milk is gone.

Individuals can receive up to two (2) gallons of milk per family at no cost. Pickup locations are at the Old Top’s Plaza (299 South Main St. Elmira, N.Y.) and at Elmira EOP (650 Baldwin St. Elmira, N.Y.)

Individuals may drive up or walk up to pick up milk. The public is asked to remember proper social distancing guidelines, including wearing appropriate face coverings.

