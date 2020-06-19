Free milk pick-up available in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WEMT) – More than 4,000 gallons of milk will be made available for families to pick up thanks to the American Dairy Association North East, Dairy Farmers of America, the Tioga County Agricultural Resource Group and community partners.

Pickup will be at the Tioga County Fairgrounds (1 W. Main St., Owego, N.Y., 13827) on Wednesday, June 24 beginning at 10 a.m.

Each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk, while supplies last.

To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, there will be a drive- thru distribution process for this event. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive milk.

If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window to receive milk. Walk-ups will not be permitted and no registration or paperwork is required for this distribution.