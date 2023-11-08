ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department is offering a free vaccine clinic for adults to prevent Mpox, formerly known as Monkeypox.

The JYNNEOS vaccine, a two-dose series for preventing Mpox, will be offered to adults 18 and over on Thursday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The vaccine has also been authorized by the FDA for people under the age of 18 who are at risk for Mpox.

“While Mpox cases are extremely low in New York State, cases continue to be diagnosed. There’s still a risk of resurgence. We’re taking proactive measures to encourage those at risk to get fully vaccinated by getting both doses.” said Dr. James McDonald, Health Commissioner for the New York State Department of Health.

All who are interested in getting the vaccine are required to pre-register on the Chemung County website. For more information about the JYNNEOS vaccine or to request assistance registering for the clinic, call 607-737-2488.