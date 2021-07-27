Free outdoor concert this Friday, July 30, in Wellsboro

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – At 6:15 p.m. this Friday, July 30, Take2 with Steve Ziemak on acoustic guitar and vocals and Bob Rubin on mandolin and vocals will perform a mix of American standards and originals on the outdoor stage on the Central Avenue side of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro. The concert is free. Donations are appreciated.

If weather becomes a problem, this concert will be moved into the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre.

Take2’s performance this Friday will include songs from ‘Branching Out’, their new CD, featuring singing by Ziemak on “Memphis” and “Nashville Cats” and by Rubin on “Somebody Stole my Gal” with harmonies sprinkled throughout.

The two have been performing music for the past 57 years, except not always together. Occasionally, the two performed together through their work with different bands and for specific music projects.

In 2014, the pair formed Take2 and have been performing as a duo ever since, all while playing songs from Stephen Foster to the Beatles.

For this free concert, bring lawn chairs and sit on the grass in front of the outdoor stage or on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Main Street and the Warehouse Theatre.

For more information about the free Friday concert series, call the Deane Center at 570-724-6220, email office@deanecenter.com or visit deanecenter.com.