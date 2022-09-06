PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Health Department and the SPCA will be offering a free rabies clinic in Pine City later this month.

The clinic will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at Chapel Park, 83 Personius Rd. Pine City, N.Y. Pre-Registration for the event is required and can be found on Chemung County’s website here.

Cats, dogs and ferrets three months of age and older must be on a leash or in a carrier. The health department advises guests to bring previous proof of rabies vaccination if they wish to receive a three-year certificate for their pets.

The NYS Sanitary Code and Public Health Law required that all cats, dogs, and ferrets (four months or older) be vaccinated to prevent rabies.