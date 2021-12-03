Free rabies clinic to be held in Chemung County, Saturday

PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Health Department in conjunction with the SPCA will be offering a free rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The clinic will be for New York State residents only and will take place at Chapel Park, 83 Personuis Road, in Pine City, from 10 a.m. to noon.

They ask everyone attending to wear a mask while in close proximity to clinic staff and volunteers.

Pre-registration is required and can be found here. If you require special assistance at the clinic, please call 607-737-2019.

Cats, dogs, and ferrets must be at least 3 months of age to get vaccinated, they ask all dogs to be on a leash or securely confined, and all pets be accompanied by a responsible adult who is able to hold the pet during vaccination.

Please bring proof of previous rabies vaccination if you wish to receive a three-year certificate for your pet.

Vaccinations are free but donations are welcomed. Please come prepared to clean up after your animals should accidents occur.