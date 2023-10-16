VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department will be offering a free rabies clinic in Van Etten at the end of October.

The clinic will take place on Monday, Oct. 30, from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Banfield Square Park in Van Etten. Pre-registration is required for the event, and can be accessed at chemungcounty.gov/rabies.

Cats, dogs and ferrets, three months of age and older, are welcome to come get a rabies shot at the clinic. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier and accompanied by a responsible adult. All pet owners are reminded to bring proof of a previous rabies vaccination if they wish to receive a three-year certificate for their pet.

Additionally, to ensure that the clinic runs smoothly, it is recommended that owners who bring more than one dog have one adult per dog present. Cat owners who do not have a carrier are asked to talk to clinic staff before removing their animal from their vehicle. Pet owners should be prepared to clean up after their pet in the case of an accident.

Residents are reminded that the NYS Sanitary Code and Public Health Law requires that all cats, dogs and ferrets (four months of age and older) be vaccinated to prevent rabies. All pet owners who do not comply with NYS Public Health Law rabies vaccination requirements may be subject to a fine of up to $200. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the free clinics that are provided by the county.

For more information, or if special assistance is needed at the clinic, contact the Chemung County Health Department at 607-737-2019 or EHS@chemungcountyny.gov.