CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two free rabies clinics will be offered to New York State residents in the coming weeks.

The Chemung County Health Department will be offering two separate clinics this month for residents to get their pets a free rabies vaccination. The first clinic will take place on Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Erin Town Hall in Erin, New York, from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., and the second clinic will take place on Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Chemung Town Hall in Chemung, New York, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Pre-registrations for the clinics are required. The link for pre-registration can be found on Chemung County’s website and on the Health Department’s Facebook page.

Those who are looking to participate in the clinic must do the following:

Arrive at your designated appointment time

Have all pets, three months of age or older, on a leash or in a carrier and under the control of a responsible adult

Bring proof of a previous rabies vaccination to receive a three-year certificate for your pet

Come prepared to clean-up after pets in the case that an accident occurs

Cat owners that do not have a carrier should talk to the clinic staff before removing their pet from their vehicle.

Residents are reminded that the NYS Sanitary Code and Public Health Law requires that all cats, dogs and ferrets (four months of age and older) be vaccinated to prevent rabies. All pet owners who do not comply with NYS Public Health Law rabies vaccination requirements may be subject to a fine of up to $200. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the free clinics that are provided by the county.

For more information, or if special assistance is needed at the clinic, contact the Chemung County Health Department at 607-737-2019 or EHS@chemungcountyny.gov.