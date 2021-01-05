Free rapid COVID-19 testing available for Steuben County residents

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department will be holding free COVID-19 rapid testing at the Corning Community College Health Education Center from January 6 – 8.

The HEC building is located at 132 Denison Parkway East, Corning and participants should park in the building’s lot off Chemung Street.

The testing will be available:

· Wednesday, January 6 from 9 am – 12 pm, 1 pm – 4 pm

· Thursday, January 7 from 9 am – 1 pm

· Friday, January 8 from 9 am – 1 pm

“Our partnership with Corning Community College has been extremely beneficial to get more community members tested,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “It is particularly important to identify any unknown positives quickly and be able to slow the further spread of COVID during this time of high transmission in Steuben County.”

Participants must pre-register in order to be tested at https://tinyurl.com/cccrapid. Scroll down to register for the specific day desired. Each individual in the vehicle or household who wants to get tested will need to register separately. Participants should show up at their designated appointment time to allow for safe traffic patterns.

Participants must park in the HEC’s parking lot, wear a face covering, social distance onsite. Enter the building at your scheduled appointment time. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. If a printed copy of results is needed, notify the individual at the check in location. After being swabbed, participants are to wait in their vehicles for results. Results will be provided at the site within approximately 15 – 30 minutes.