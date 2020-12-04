Free rapid testing available for Steuben and Chemung County residents next week

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- Steuben and Chemung County are coordinating free rapid COVID-19 testing events for the week of December 7th.

The Steuben County Public Health Department is partnering with Corning Community College to provide free COVID-19 rapid testing at the Corning Community College Health Education Center (HEC).

Testing will be available from December 7 through December 11 with additional dates to follow.

The HEC is located at 132 Denison Parkway East, Corning. Participants should park in the building’s lot off Chemung Street.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Corning Community College and its nursing students to be able to provide more community testing,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Identifying positives in the community is essential to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Additional testing will also give a better idea of the infection rate in the county and will hopefully drive our percentage of positives down to keep our community functioning safely outside a micro-cluster zone.”

The testing will be available:

· Monday, December 7 from 11 am – 12 pm, 1 pm – 4 pm

· Tuesday – Thursday, December 8 – 10 from 9 am – 12 pm, 1 pm – 4 pm

· Friday, December 11 from 9 am – 12 pm

Testing is free and open to Steuben County residents. Participants must pre-register in order to be tested at https://tinyurl.com/cccrapid.

Scroll down to register for the specific day desired.

Each individual in the vehicle or household who wants to get tested will need to register separately. Participants should show up at their designated appointment time to allow for safe traffic patterns.

Participants must park in the HEC’s parking lot. Wear a face covering and social distance onsite. Enter the building at your scheduled appointment time.

Those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. If a printed copy of results is needed, notify the individual at the check in location.

After being swabbed, participants are to wait in their vehicles for results. Results will be provided at the site within approximately 15 – 30 minutes.

The Chemung County Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 rapid testing December 8 – 10 from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM at the New Beginnings United Methodist Church at 300 E. Miller St., Elmira, NY 14904.

To be tested, you MUST pre-register, wear a mask, and have photo ID. This is not drive-thru testing; you must leave your car and may need to stand for a long period of time. To register, click the “Free COVID Testing” link on the Chemung County webpage, https://www.chemungcountyny.gov/covid_testing/index.php.

Once you submit your registration, your time is booked and no further actions are needed. If you want confirmation you must enter an email when you register. You do not need to print or bring this to the testing site. Members attending from the same household will need to register separately. This testing is free and does not require a doctor’s order.

Once testing is completed, Health Department staff will discuss the next steps, depending on the test results. Those that are positive will need to quarantine and go straight home.

New Beginnings United Methodist is located at 300 E. Miller St. in Elmira. Participants will be directed to parking spots upon arrival to the lot and must remain in their cars with windows up until instructed to enter the building. In an effort to run this clinic as efficiently as possible, please report only at your scheduled appointment time.