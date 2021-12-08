Free sneakers offered to children in Northern Tioga School District

ELKLAND, Pa. (WETM) – Kids in the Northern Tioga School District have the chance to get new shoes thanks to a local organization.

Valley Youth Shoe Bank is once again hosting a shoe drive this weekend, offering sneakers to children of all ages who qualify.

Infants up to three years old can get one new pair of sneakers every three months.

Children ages three to 18 can get a new pair every six months.

In order for children to qualify, the following benefits will be accepted: Access, Blue Chip, Food Stamps, Cash Assistance, LIHEAP, HUD and WIC.

Anyone with questions should contact Jenna Townsend at 570 418-5192 or townsendjm07@gmail.com.