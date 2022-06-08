ENFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) — A free Rabies Vaccine Clinic for pets will be available at the Enfield Highway Department tomorrow, June 9, 2022, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The vaccine clinic will be at the Enfield Highway Garage at 475 Enfield Main Rd, Ithaca, N.Y. 14850

Preregistration for the clinic is required. You can preregister by going to the clinic’s official page and selecting a visit time. The clinic is free, but the department is accepting donations.

The clinic is for cats, dogs, and ferrets. The clinic says that Cats and dogs must have proof of prior vaccination to receive a three-year rabies certificate. If you have a cat or dog without proof of prior vaccination your pet will receive a one-year certificate. Ferrets are required to be vaccinated annually.

Pets must be properly restrained on a leash or in a carrier. Cats are recommended to be in carries and not on leashes.

Call (607) 274-6688 for assistance. Preregistration is available at the link below