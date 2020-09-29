Freedom Academy moving to virtual learning after two BOCES employees test positive for COVID-19

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Freedom Academy Alternative High School Program on the Bush Campus is transitioning to virtual learning for all students in the program effective Tuesday after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

GST BOCES says that the two employees were working at the Bush Campus and that the virtual learning will continue until further notice.

We continue to work with the Chemung County Health Department and are following all required protocols. All who are directly involved are quarantined until further notice.

