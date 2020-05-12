Freezing temperatures and the effect on apple crop

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Once again, a Freeze Warning goes into effect for the entire local area starting tonight at midnight and will expire tomorrow morning at 9. The warning goes into effect for Tioga County, Pa at 2 AM Tuesday and will expire at 8 AM. With forecast low temperatures for the region dropping to the mid-20s, a hard freeze is possible for much of the area.

A Freeze Warning, or any other freeze or frost related advisory from the National Weather Service is issued when subfreezing temperatures are expected within 36 hours of the issuing time. These types of advisories and warnings are only issued during the growing and harvesting season, as the freezing temperatures could be detrimental to crops.

For those with plants at home, cover any outside plants with a cloth covering and let the plants warm up the next morning when the sun comes out. Do not use a plastic tarp, that can potentially harm the plants. If you have plants that are not in the ground, bring them inside.

We reached out to Reisinger’s Apple Country to see how they are handling the wild temperature swings. Rather unsurprisingly, the question of how to protect 12 thousand apple trees from the cold, along with other fruits, is a very complicated one and it is a rolling answer as to whether it is worth doing anything at all. Alec Moore, owner of Reisinger’s Apple Country said that he will think for a day whether he should do anything or not singe the weather conditions can change at the drop of a hat.

A method of protection that they have implemented in the past was to burn hay bales near the trees, not to use the flames as a heat source but rather to have the smoke from the fire set in over the trees to insulate. This method uses the same principle that cloud cover will insulate the Earth’s surface at night and prevent the heat from escaping. This smoke method can cover a large area, however, when implementing this, they have to take into consideration the wind strength and direction.

With the temperatures expected to only fall to the upper 20s, Alec does not expect much damage to the apple crop. Any damage that does occur will not be known for several days. With a complicated problem at hand, they are quote “trying their best.”