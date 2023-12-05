ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steele Memorial Library is inviting patrons to celebrate its bookstore.

The Friends Book Store relocated to a new space in the Steele Memorial Library in March. The Friends of the Chemung County Library District (FCCLD) are now celebrating the move with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The public is invited to celebrate the store at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the library.

Visitors can currently shop from a selection of gently used books, DVDs, and puzzles during the library’s regular operating hours at the Friends Book Store. Before the move to a larger space on the first floor, the store was located in a stairwell.

This store is operated by the Friends of the Chemung County Library District (FCCLD). All of the items sold in the Friends Book Store were donated, and the store is run by volunteers.

Those who would like to support the Steele Memorial Library and the other libraries within the Chemung County Library District (CCLD) can make a donation on the Steele Merial Library’s website.

