‘Friends of Chamberlain Acres’ organize fundraiser for small business’ legal fees

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Some neighbors have joined together in backing a local small business’ ongoing legal fight with the Town of Southport. They call themselves ‘Friends of Chamberlain Acres,’ and they’ve set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for the owners of Chamberlain Acres Garden Center & Florist. They said the money would go directly to help pay for legal representation.

The owners said they’ve lost tens of thousands of dollars in their ongoing battle with the town’s planning board over improvements to their property. At the center of that fight is a 60×80 foot greenhouse which would be used to help support local farmers who sell their products at a market held there weekly.

This comes after close to 2,000 people signed a Change.org petition in support of the business. The project is now on hold, according to the owners.

To see the GoFundMe page click HERE.