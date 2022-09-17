ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With fall drawing closer and summer coming to an end, the Friends of the Chemung River Watershed held a final river paddle/recreational flea market in Elmira, to celebrate the end of the paddling season.

Those paddling the river started upstream Saturday morning while numerous groups prepared for the flea market by setting up products, tents, and whatever else they needed to be ready for customers.

Taking place at the Grove Street boat launch, the market was a chance for paddlers and community members to come out and get different kinds of recreational equipment to be ready for next year. Anything from bikes, kayaks, fishing supplies, and life jackets were sold.

What was special about this market is that attendees were able to swap kayaks with other people if they wanted. The event organizer Emily Marino said they wanted to have it as a trading post where people would be able to swap/trade their kayaks with others.

Endless Mountain Outfitters, Elmira Community Cycle, Los Panchos food truck, and more, were at the event displaying and selling their gear and serving food.