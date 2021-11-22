Friends of The Green Free Library Open House and Basket Raffle Drawing set for Saturday, Dec. 4

Ginny Reindl and Jackie Murphy, Friends of The Green Free Library, put items into the Made in Tioga County Basket, one of the four baskets of items being raffled off to raise money to benefit the library.

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Friends of the Green Free Library will be holding an Open House and Basket Raffle for a number of homemade baskets on Saturday, Dec. 4.

There are four handmade baskets that have been created to help give funds to the library and support local creators.

The basket raffle features the Made in Tioga County Basket, Dickens of a Basket, Relax and Read Basket, and the Cooking with Kids Basket.

These four baskets are on display in the showcase in the library’s foyer and tickets for $3 each or two for $5 are available at the circulation desk in the library at 134 Main Street in Wellsboro.

Those who purchase tickets are reminded to identify on their ticket(s), which basket they want if their names are drawn.

The drawing for each of the four baskets will be on Dickens of a Christmas Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m., immediately following the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. open house the Friends group is hosting at the library where they will be serving cookies. No one needs to be present to win.

The library is open Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call the library at 570-724-4876.