From LA to Elmira: Celebrity stylist hosts model bootcamp for young adults

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Jordan Brooks, a celebrity stylist and Elmira native, held a modeling bootcamp for young adults at the Ernie Davis Community Center on May 14 and 15.

Brooks has styled for big names like Telli Swift, the fiancée of world champion boxer Deontay Wilder.

The bootcamp served as a playbook for the runway.

“We are trying to shape them and gear them in the right direction,” said Brooks. “So, if you are looking to learn about runway, editorial, posing, or the right steps and what way to go forward in the fashion industry and modeling. This was a good seminar for you to take.”

For the Elmira native, he plans to do another bootcamp in the near future.

“Anything I can do to help the community and my family here in Elmira I am willing to do,” said Brooks.

Shawn Hunter, a runway coach, shared a critical aspect to being a model.

“The most important thing is confidence building and boosting,” said Hunter. “That is originally where I am going to start. [I am] letting them know you are enough and you are able to succeed in this arena. I think it will all follow through after that.”

Angelea Preston, a model and previous America’s Next Top Model All Stars winner, shared her advice for those interested in walking the runway for a career.

“You get told no a lot,” said Preston. “That is just a fact of life and you are going into a business that judges you from the exterior. So, you have to have a thick skin. You also have to surround yourself with like-minded people, people that share your goals, people that are positive. In the modeling industry and entertainment, it is so easy to get distracted and lost.”