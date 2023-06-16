WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Lake Country Players had a successful opening as it presented its long-delayed Frozen Jr. in Watkins Glen Thursday night.

The Lake Country Players opened Frozen Jr. at the Watkins Glen High School Auditorium on June 15, saying the audience and cast were “amazing”. The show was originally scheduled to open in June 2020 but was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three years (and months of rehearsal) later, and with a mostly-new cast, the 40 kids in the cast and couple dozen working behind the scenes finally got the chance to show off their talent. Ahead of opening night, the director of the show said it was a treat to watch the kids grow into their roles and grow in their own confidence.

“‘Wow’ is all we can say”, the Lake Country Players posted on Facebook after opening night. “The cast was truly amazing and we had the most wonderful Thursday night audience!!! There was laughter, enthusiastic applause, and even a few ‘gasps’!!”

Frozen Jr. will have three more performances in Watkins Glen:

June 16 & 17: 7:00 p.m.

June 18: 2:00 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to dress up and enter a drawing to win a prize.