FULL LIST: Local towns, cities who stand to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan

(WETM) – Counties, cities, and towns across the country are expecting to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan, which was recently approved by the United States Senate. The bill now goes to the United States House of Representatives (where it’s expected to pass) and onto the desk of President Biden.

According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, $3.907 billion of the $1.9 trillion plan would go towards New York’s counties, and $825 million would go to the state’s small cities and towns.

Funds may be used by state and local governments for:

Costs associated with responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including but not limited to, assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality

To support workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers or by providing grants to eligible employers that have eligible workers who perform essential work

To cover revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency

To make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure

Village amounts are not included because of the “complications of calculating those amounts until a process is put in place to divvy up funds between overlapping governments. Identification of eligible governments and distribution of assistance across units with overlapping populations will be decided by the Department of Treasury in implementation.”

Stimulus check calculator: Do you qualify for $1,400?

Here’s a breakdown of all of the cities and towns in our area that stand to receive money when the American Rescue Plan is signed.

Local Counties

Chemung County: 16,190,000

Schuyler County: 3,450,000

Steuben County: 18,500,000

Tompkins County: 19,820,000

Tioga County, NY: 9,350,000

Chemung County Localities

Ashland: $170,000

Baldwin: $90,000

Big Flats: $830,000

Catlin: $270,000

Chemung: $270,000

City of Elmira: $30,580,000

Town of Elmira: $710,000

Erin: $20,000

Town of Horseheads: $2,070,000

Southport: $1,010,000

Van Etten: $160,000

Veteran: $340,000

Steuben County Localities

Addison: $170,000

Baldwin: $90,000

Town of Bath: $1,310,000

Bradford: $90,000

Cameron: $100,000

Campbell: $350,000

Canisteo: $350,000

Caton: $230,000

Cohocton: $270,000

City of Corning: $1,160,000

Town of Corning: $680,000

Dansville: $200,000

Erwin: $890,000

Fremont: $100,000

Greenwood: $80,000

Hartsville: $60,000

Hornby: $180,000

City of Hornell: $910,000

Hornellsville: $440,000

Howard: $150,000

Jasper: $180,000

Lindley: $210,000

Prattstown: $210,000

Pulteney: $140,000

Rathbone: $120,000

Thurston: $140,000

Troupsburg: $140,000

Tuscarora: $160,000

Urbana: $240,000

Wayland: $430,000

Wayne: $110,000

West Union: $30,000

Wheeler: $140,000

Woodhull: $180,000

Schuyler County Localities

Catherine: $180,000

Cayuta: $60,000

Dix: $430,000

Hector: $540,000

Montour: $240,000

Orange: $150,000

Reading: $180,000

Tyrone: $170,000

The entire list of funding can be read below: