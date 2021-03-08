FULL LIST: Local towns, cities who stand to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan

(WETM) – Counties, cities, and towns across the country are expecting to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan, which was recently approved by the United States Senate. The bill now goes to the United States House of Representatives (where it’s expected to pass) and onto the desk of President Biden.
According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, $3.907 billion of the $1.9 trillion plan would go towards New York’s counties, and $825 million would go to the state’s small cities and towns.
Funds may be used by state and local governments for:
- Costs associated with responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including but not limited to, assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality
- To support workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers or by providing grants to eligible employers that have eligible workers who perform essential work
- To cover revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency
- To make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure
Village amounts are not included because of the “complications of calculating those amounts until a process is put in place to divvy up funds between overlapping governments. Identification of eligible governments and distribution of assistance across units with overlapping populations will be decided by the Department of Treasury in implementation.”
Here’s a breakdown of all of the cities and towns in our area that stand to receive money when the American Rescue Plan is signed.
Local Counties
- Chemung County: 16,190,000
- Schuyler County: 3,450,000
- Steuben County: 18,500,000
- Tompkins County: 19,820,000
- Tioga County, NY: 9,350,000
Chemung County Localities
- Ashland: $170,000
- Baldwin: $90,000
- Big Flats: $830,000
- Catlin: $270,000
- Chemung: $270,000
- City of Elmira: $30,580,000
- Town of Elmira: $710,000
- Erin: $20,000
- Town of Horseheads: $2,070,000
- Southport: $1,010,000
- Van Etten: $160,000
- Veteran: $340,000
Steuben County Localities
- Addison: $170,000
- Baldwin: $90,000
- Town of Bath: $1,310,000
- Bradford: $90,000
- Cameron: $100,000
- Campbell: $350,000
- Canisteo: $350,000
- Caton: $230,000
- Cohocton: $270,000
- City of Corning: $1,160,000
- Town of Corning: $680,000
- Dansville: $200,000
- Erwin: $890,000
- Fremont: $100,000
- Greenwood: $80,000
- Hartsville: $60,000
- Hornby: $180,000
- City of Hornell: $910,000
- Hornellsville: $440,000
- Howard: $150,000
- Jasper: $180,000
- Lindley: $210,000
- Prattstown: $210,000
- Pulteney: $140,000
- Rathbone: $120,000
- Thurston: $140,000
- Troupsburg: $140,000
- Tuscarora: $160,000
- Urbana: $240,000
- Wayland: $430,000
- Wayne: $110,000
- West Union: $30,000
- Wheeler: $140,000
- Woodhull: $180,000
Schuyler County Localities
- Catherine: $180,000
- Cayuta: $60,000
- Dix: $430,000
- Hector: $540,000
- Montour: $240,000
- Orange: $150,000
- Reading: $180,000
- Tyrone: $170,000
The entire list of funding can be read below:
