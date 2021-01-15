Funding available for Elmira small businesses with COVID-19 expenses

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. There were just a few hundred coronavirus cases when Congress first started focusing on emergency spending in early March. By the end of that month, as Congress passed the massive $2.2 trillion Cares Act, cases skyrocketed above 100,000 and deaths climbed past 2,000. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira’s Department of Community Development is accepting grant applications from small businesses to cover COVID-19 expenses.

Eligible expenses include, but are not limited to, capital improvement/renovations to meet COVID-19 mandates, supplies and materials purchased to comply with NYS government regulations, PPE purchased to respond to COVID-19, and technology costs related to establishing/increasing remote and electronic sales.

Businesses must have operations located within the City of Elmira with gross revenue under $1 million.

Funds are on a reimbursement basis and come through the CARES Act. The City of Elmira

received $727,586 in the CDBG allocation and has set aside $193,350 for the Restart Elmira

Small Business Grant Program. The funds will be able to utilize the Urgent Need National

Objective set by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Applications are due by Friday, Feb. 5 and are currently available on the City of Elmira website.

Questions about CDBG funding and eligibility for this program can be directed to Sylvie E. Farr at 607-733-0810 or sfarr@cityofelmira.net.