ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira residents dealing with lead paint in their homes may be able to get access to lead-removal funding in an effort to protect their children.

The City of Elmira announced a grant funding program for lead-paint remediation on March 24. According to the announcement, in order to qualify, residents must own or live in a home or apartment built before 1978 in the City of Elmira. They must also have a child under 6 years old who lives in the house or regularly spends time in the house.

Eligible candidates must also have current property taxes, mortgages and insurance, the City said, as well as be income-eligible as the homeowner or renter.

The grant funding is part of a #LeadFreeKids. Anyone with questions can call the City of Elmira at (607) 737-5691.