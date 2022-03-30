ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Happening this weekend is Sunday Funday, a fundraiser to help a local teen diagnosed with melanoma.

Robert is a 13 year old from the local area that was diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma with metastatic lymphadenopathy in October of 2021. So far he has already undergone surgeries and is currently undergoing intense radiation in Rochester, New York.

Robert’s mother has taken time from work to be home with him which has lessened the family income according to the Go Fund Me Page. Robert and his family are in Rochester Monday through Friday as he is undergoing radiation and they commute back on the weekends.

Sunday Funday is taking place Sunday, April 3rd, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM and is taking place at the Elmira Elks at 300 East Gray Street, Elmira, N.Y. 14901. There will be over 20 vendors for shopping with also food and raffles. All proceeds will go to Robert to help with costs and medical expenses.

If you cannot attend “Sunday Funday” but would still like to help the family, they do have a Go Fund Me to help offset expenses.