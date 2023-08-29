Chicken dinner event to be held this weekend in Montour Falls. Image Credit – Hop Notch Brewing Co.

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) — Giving back to the community can be as easy as just buying dinner, and that’s what two local organizations in Schuyler County are looking for you to do this weekend.

The Schuyler Storm and Hop Notch Brewing Co. are holding the first-ever chicken dinner fundraiser to support the Schuyler Storm youth football and cheerleading team.

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 11 a.m. until supplies last, around 250 chicken dinners will be available.

The event will be held at 2775 Route 14 in Montour Falls, the event will have a chicken dinner tent along with a beer tent for those old enough to enjoy.

Pricing for the dinner is set at $12 for each with all the funds from the event going directly to the football and cheerleading teams.