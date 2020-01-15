Fundraisers set for Ret. Schuyler County officer injured in crash

(WETM) – Several fundraisers have been established for Retired Schuyler County Lieutenant Craig Gallow, who was hospitalized after a crash on Friday, Jan. 10, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office.

Gallow was flown to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre and was admitted into the ICU following the crash after what the Sheriff’s Office called a “serious personal injury motor vehicle accident.”

Gallow remains in Robert Packer Hospital in critical condition, according to Guthrie Health.

The Schuyler County Deputy Sheriff’s Association has opened a bank account at Community Bank in Watkins Glen to collect donations for the family.

Those wishing to make a donation at the bank can tell them it is for the S.C.D.S.A. Craig Gallow and Family account.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office on 10th Street in Watkins Glen. Donations can be made in cash or check made out to the Schuyler County Deputy Sheriff’s Association with Craig Gallow on the memo line, and 100% of all donations will go directly to the Gallow family.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for Ret. Lt. Gallow and his family.