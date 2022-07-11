ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Downtown Development and the City of Elmira are offering funds to improve Downtown businesses’ facades and signage.

The application process is available through forms for both signage and facade improvements. Funding for both programs is supplied by the City of Elmira and administered through EDD.

Up to $500 is available in matching funds to improve signs and awnings in Downtown Elmira. Some examples of eligible work include new signs, repair of existing signs, awning renovations, window enhancements, and lighting associated with sign projects.

Funds are also available for larger-scale building improvements through the Facade Improvement Program. Up to $2,000 in matching funds will be available for renovations including masonry cleaning, graffiti removal, wall repair, painting, window repair and replacement, and cornice restoration.

Applications for both programs can be found on EDD’s website at this link for signage, and at this link for facade improvements. PDF forums that detail the application process can be found on both links at the bottom of the page.

For more information, you can contact EDD at 607 734-0341 or info@elmiradowntown.com.