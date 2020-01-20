Funeral information released for Horseheads student killed in crash

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Information on services has been released for Aleceia Sedlack, the 17-year-old Horseheads Central School District student killed in an accident Friday night.

A viewing will be held on Jan. 22 at The Church of Latter-Day Saints on West Broad Street in Horseheads beginning at 3 p.m., and funeral services will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Sedlack will be laid to rest on Jan. 23, which would have been her 18th birthday, at the Maple Grove Cemetary at 11 a.m.







On Jan. 17 a vehicle carrying five students was headed westbound on Langdon Hill Road when the operator lost control and went off the north side striking several trees. Four other students, three from Horseheads and one from Elmira, each suffered varying degrees of injuries.

Grief counselors will be made available at the high school once classes resume on Tuesday. Those needing counseling before then can call 607-795-2044 or 800-305-4984.

Interim principal Kris Earl can be reached at 607-739-5601, x1600.