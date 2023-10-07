ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Elmira has started a furniture and appliance pick-up program for its residents.

People with old furniture and appliances can arrange to have the Department of Public Works (DPW) pick up their items for a $35 fee per item. Elmira residents can register for pick-ups by calling the city clerk’s office by Wednesday at 3 p.m. to have their items picked up the following Friday. Participants in the pick-up program must provide proof of residency and payment during registration. The city will not provide refunds if a different party picks up the items.

The DPW will pick up washers, dryers, stoves and cooktops, dishwashers, trash compactors, microwaves, water heaters, sofas, chairs, picnic tables, entertainment stands, and scrap metal. The DPW will not take refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, lawn mowers, mattresses, box springs, or anything that contains Freon or other toxic chemicals.

The City of Elmira is reminding residents that appliances and furniture should not be left out on the curb unless they are going to be picked-up by the DPW or if another entity is picking up the items. Those that leave furniture and appliances on the curb may receive code violations.

Elmira residents who have questions about the pick-up program or who would like to participate in it can call the clerk’s office at 607-737-5672 or 607-737-5673 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.