CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s still months away, but Corning’s Gaffer District is already prepping for the annual GlassFest celebration, adding a Pennsylvania rock band to the lineup that weekend.

The Gaffer District announced that the Harrisburg-based band Fuel will be the Friday night headliner for the event’s “Rock the Park” concert series.

“Being at a Rock the Park concert is one of the entertainment highlights for GlassFest weekend,” said Gaffer District Executive Director Coleen Fabrizi. “When it features rock bands who can rock you to your soul and give you that incredible feeling of nostalgia one song after another, it is a recipe for incredible fun and memory-making!”

GlassFest runs from May 25-28, 2023. As always, it will include music, shopping, food, fireworks, glass, and live entertainment.