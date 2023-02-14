CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – There is a lot to look forward to in Corning’s Gaffer District as the winter season reaches its end.

One new event that people can look forward to this year is CHILL. This event features life-sized skee ball and air hockey on ice and live music at Carey’s and Bridges, with performances by The Sweats and Awful Falafel. There will also be food pairings at over 20 of the district’s restaurants.

The event was originally going to have ski demonstrations, but due to the unusually warm weather the Twin Tiers is receiving this winter, the demonstrations had to be cancelled. To make up for this cancellation, the Gaffer District will feature various ice sculptures that are sure to wow guests.

“Even though the weather’s not cooperating, we are saying ‘come and chill with us,'” said Coleen Fabrizi, Gaffer District’s Executive Director. “We’re having a wonderful display of ice sculptures throughout the downtown starting on Bridge Street and going over to Market.”

The very first CHILL event kicks off this Friday, February 17th. The event lasts from 4-6 PM and will be featured again on the following Saturday at the same time.

CHILL is just one of the Gaffer District’s various events for its “Winter Series.” Events throughout the next few weeks include 2300° at Corning Museum of Glass, Kid’s Rockwell, Family Day: Heroes at the Rockwell Museum, Cabin Fever, the Great Market Street Antique Sale, and St. Baldrick’s Event. More details on “Winter Series” can be found on the Gaffer District’s website.