GALETON, Pa. (WETM) — A Potter County landlord has been ordered to pay more than $10,000 to a former tenant and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania after a disability discrimination case.

In September 2022, The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) found that Erin Jackson unlawfully discriminated against a tenant by denying her an accommodation for a disability and retaliating against the tenant. The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court upheld the PHRC’s determination on Jan. 5, 2024.

Due to this determination, Jackson is required to do the following:

Pay her former tenant a lump sum of $1,328.91 to cover her out-of-pocket moving expenses,

Pay her former tenant $6,000 in compensation for embarrassment and humiliation,

Pay the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania a $3,000 civil penalty,

Cease and desist from discriminatingly against anyone who requests a reasonable accommodation,

And cease and desist from retaliating against anyone who engages in protected activity.

According to court documents from the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court, the tenant, who was previously diagnosed with PTSD, and her husband signed a month-to-month lease with Jackson on Feb. 1, 2019, and the rent was $550 per month. The tenant, her family, and her emotional support animal, a dog, moved in. The dog died on June 3, 2019, and the tenant texted Jackson about getting a new puppy the following day. Jackson responded by saying she and her husband would not allow a puppy at the property due to concerns it would damage the newer carpet.

The tenant met with Jackson on June 6 to discuss the issue, and the tenant provided a doctor’s note that explained that the puppy was an emotional support animal and would help alleviate her PTSD symptoms. Two days later, the tenant returned to Jackson’s home to discuss the issue further. After the discussion, Jackson asked her husband to come home, and he called 911 after arriving. The tenant was gone when the police arrived.

After that incident, Jackson put “no trespassing” signs on her property and had a lawyer deliver a notice to quit (a written notice telling the tenant to vacate the premises) to her tenant on June 11. The tenant and her family moved out three days later. She paid $88.91 for a U-Haul and $500 for movers, and the rent for her next apartment was $801 per month.

The tenant filed a complaint with the PHRC on or about July 15, 2019. The complaint claimed that Jackson failed to accommodate her disability (PTSD) and retaliated against her because of her disability. The PHRC determined that the tenant was unlawfully discriminated against after an investigation and a hearing. Jackson appealed this Sept. 2, 2022, decision with the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania. The court agreed with the PHRC’s decision.