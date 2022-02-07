Gas keeps getting more expensive, and Russia is partly to blame

(WIVB/WETM) — It’s getting even more costly for drivers to fill their gas tanks, as the national average price has gone up seven cents since last week, and AAA said the Russia-Ukraine tensions are partly to blame.

New York drivers are feeling it too. Here, the average price went up by four cents.

U.S. average: $3.44 ($2.46 in 2021)

NYS average: $3.59 ($2.56 in 2021)

Here are differences in prices across upstate New York:

Elmira – $3.53 (up seven cent from last week)

Binghamton – $3.58 (up four cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.58 (up four cents from last week)

Chemung County – $3.53

Steuben County – $3.57

Schuyler County – $3.53

“Crude prices are now topping $90 per barrel. The tension between Russia and Ukraine continues to contribute to rising oil prices. Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market,” AAA says. “Moreover, OPEC+ announced this week it will stick to its plan to increase crude production by 400,000 barrels per day next month despite calls for a greater increase to help meet demand. Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks decreased, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices.”

Pennsylvania continues to see higher prices than the national average, with the current PA average price sitting at $3.61. The Northern Tier is especially seeing those higher prices, with Potter, Bradford and Susquehanna Counties at $3.61 and Tioga County even higher at $3.63.