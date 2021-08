ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police say it is safe to return to the area of Tremaine Pl. after a gas leak on Elmira’s southside closed several streets on Sunday evening.

The area around Gleason St., Franklin St., Balsam St., and Mt. Zoar St. surrounding Tremaine Pl. was closed for several hours as multiple agencies worked to fix the issue.

Police say NYSEG is still on the scene, however, the area is now accessible.