ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – A gas leak has been reported in Elmira Heights on Monday morning.

An Elmira Heights Fire Department official tells 18 News someone was digging and hit a gas line, forcing E. 11th Street to close to traffic for about an hour.

According to our reporter on the scene, gas could be smelled as far as a mile away.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.