Gas prices in NYS go up, but mixed in the Twin Tiers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The price of gas is up again, both at a state and a national level.

The national average of $3.15/gallon is an increase of two cents, while New York’s average of $3.19 is an increase of one cent.

One year ago, those prices were $2.20 and $2.26, respectively.

“Gas demand is on the rise. In a recent report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) noted that gas demand jumped from to 10.04 million barrels per day. The estimated rate, which will likely be revised in a few months after verified data is available, is the highest weekly gas demand estimate released by EIA since 1991 and only reflects one day of the Independence Day holiday weekend. Higher demand and a 6.1-million-barrel decline in total gas stocks over the holiday last week have pushed pump prices higher. If these trends continue, while the price of crude remains above $70 per barrel, American drivers can expect gas prices to continue climbing during the busy summer driving season. AAA

Here are the average prices across various parts of upstate New York:

Batavia – $3.16 (up two cents since last week)

Binghamton – $3.16 (down one cent since last week)

Buffalo – $3.12 (no change since last week)

Elmira – $3.16 (no change since last week)

Ithaca – $3.18 (no change since last week)

Rochester – $3.16 (no change since last week)

Rome – $3.25 (up one cent since last week)

Syracuse – $3.16 (no change cents since last week)

Watertown – $3.21 (up one cent since last week)

Williamsport, PA – $3.18 (up one cent since last week)

