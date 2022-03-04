Gas prices jump past $4; up more than 20 cents since last week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Gas prices are up, up, up. Jumping more than 20 cents since last week in much of the region, drivers are likely feeling the squeeze on their wallets.

With rising oil prices, gas at the pump in New York State has risen 27 cents since a week ago, and almost 50 cents since this time last month. As of March 4, The NYS average price of gas was $4.05 per gallon, up from $3.78 last week. And Pennsylvania isn’t far behind. The state average is currently $4.00, up from $3.88 a week ago.

Bot N.Y. and Pa. are among the highest-priced states in the country according to AAA. Prices are so high that, in Chemung County where the average is sitting right at $4.00, it’s listed as one of the cheapest counties in the State. But many gas stations in the Twin Tiers saw prices jump above $4.00 overnight.

The March 4 prices according to AAA for local counties and cities are below:

Elmira: $4.00 (up 26 cents from a week ago)

Binghamton: $4.11 (up 13 cents from a week ago)

Ithaca: $4.03 (up 23 cents from a week ago)

Chemung County: $4.00

Steuben County: $4.08

Schuyler County: $4.05

Tioga County (Pa.): $4.00

Bradford County: $4.06

Tioga County (NY): $4.06

Tompkins County: $4.03

The national average reported by AAA is currently $3.87 on March 4. New York and Pennsylvania reportedly have the highest prices on the East Coast, and most of the West Coast is even higher.

AAA said on Thursday that crude oil climbed to $110.60 per barrel on March 2, the highest since 2011. And the Russia-Ukraine conflict is bringing uncertainty to the market, driving prices even higher.

“To help counter the impact of rising oil prices, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has coordinated a release of 60 million bbl of crude oil from its 31 member countries’ strategic reserves, including the U.S., Germany, Canada, South Korea, and Mexico,” said AAA.