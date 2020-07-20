Gas prices rising in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – With the Coronavirus Pandemic continuing to have a stranglehold on the country, gas prices in the earlier part of the year took a severe tumble. Prices dropped to lows we have not seen in many years, well below two dollars in most parts of the Country.

However, with summer travel rising and states starting to open back up, despite the raging pandemic in several of them, prices are back on the rise, especially in New York State.

AAA says New York’s average of $2.27 is one cent higher than it was last week, a year ago the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.89.

In Elmira, currently, the average price for a gallon of gas is around $2.14 which is up two cents from last week. The average price for gas in Corning is near $2.18 per gallon.

AAA says that the latest data from the Energy Information Administration shows that total domestic gas supplies are down.

“As supplies tighten, pump prices could continue to rise, depending on demand,” AAA says.