(WETM) — Aug. 27 is National Cinema Day, and movie theaters across the Twin Tiers are offering discounted movie tickets to celebrate.

If you don’t have any plans tonight, consider catching a movie at one of the following locations:

  • The Elmira Drive-In
    • Tickets are $4
    • Buying tickets online adds a $1 fee per ticket
    • Located at 2431 state Route 352 in Elmira
  • Regal Cinemas
    • Tickets are $4
    • Buying tickets online adds a $1.80 fee per ticket
    • A small popcorn and soda combo is $4
    • The locations at the Arnot Mall in Horseheads and the Ithaca Mall are participating
  • The Palace Theater
    • Tickets are $4
    • Buying tickets online adds a $1.50 fee per ticket
    • Located at 17 West Market Street in Corning
  • Spotlight Cinemas
    • Tickets are $1
    • Buying tickets online adds a $1.25 fee per ticket
    • Located at 88 Victory Highway in Painted Post
  • Spotlight Theater
    • Tickets are free
    • Located at 191 Main Street in Hornell
  • Sayre Theater
    • Tickets are $4
    • Buying tickets online through Fandango adds a $1.89 fee per ticket
    • Located at 205 South Elmer Avenue in Sayre
  • Keystone Theater
    • Tickets are $4
    • Buying tickets online through Fandango adds a $1.89 fee per ticket
    • Located at 601 Main Street in Towanda
  • Cinemapolis
    • Tickets are $4
    • Buying tickets online adds a $1.25 fee per ticket
    • Located at 120 East Green Street in Ithaca