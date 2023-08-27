(WETM) — Aug. 27 is National Cinema Day, and movie theaters across the Twin Tiers are offering discounted movie tickets to celebrate.
If you don’t have any plans tonight, consider catching a movie at one of the following locations:
- The Elmira Drive-In
- Tickets are $4
- Buying tickets online adds a $1 fee per ticket
- Located at 2431 state Route 352 in Elmira
- Regal Cinemas
- Tickets are $4
- Buying tickets online adds a $1.80 fee per ticket
- A small popcorn and soda combo is $4
- The locations at the Arnot Mall in Horseheads and the Ithaca Mall are participating
- The Palace Theater
- Tickets are $4
- Buying tickets online adds a $1.50 fee per ticket
- Located at 17 West Market Street in Corning
- Spotlight Cinemas
- Tickets are $1
- Buying tickets online adds a $1.25 fee per ticket
- Located at 88 Victory Highway in Painted Post
- Spotlight Theater
- Tickets are free
- Located at 191 Main Street in Hornell
- Sayre Theater
- Tickets are $4
- Buying tickets online through Fandango adds a $1.89 fee per ticket
- Located at 205 South Elmer Avenue in Sayre
- Keystone Theater
- Tickets are $4
- Buying tickets online through Fandango adds a $1.89 fee per ticket
- Located at 601 Main Street in Towanda
- Cinemapolis
- Tickets are $4
- Buying tickets online adds a $1.25 fee per ticket
- Located at 120 East Green Street in Ithaca