CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning and the Chemung County SPCA are offering free spaying and neutering for any cats being cared for by people who live in the Crystal City.

The SPCA announced that it’s partnering with the City of Corning to create a spay-neuter program for cats cared for by people who live in the City of Corning. The program is free and funded by the money allocated by the Corning City Council.

The announcement said cats that are cared for in someone’s home or on their property are eligible for the program.

To register for the program, call the Corning City Clerk’s Office at 607-962-0340. You can also stop by the clerk’s office at 500 Civic Center Plaza.