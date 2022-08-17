WELLS TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police in Bradford County have charged a Gillett man for setting fire to a bed doused with gasoline while a woman was in the bed.

Jason Pangburn, 32, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda on August 8 in connection to the case. The criminal complaint filed against Pangburn got into an argument with a woman while in a vehicle, hitting her in the face and opening the car door.

Later that evening, police said Pangburn and the woman got into another argument, during which he poured gasoline on her bed. The woman laid down in the bed, not knowing it was soaked with gas, police said. According to the affidavit, Pangburn then lit the bed on fire “causing extreme fear of physical harm” to the woman.

As the woman left the house, Pangburn followed and threw five gallons of water on her before driving away in her car.

Pangburn was charged with Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury, Simple Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Dangerous Burning, and Harassment.